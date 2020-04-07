COVID-19: RCCG hands over medical equipment to Ogun govt

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has handed over Intensive Care Unit (ICU) equipment to the Ogun State government in the fight against Coronavirus disease in the State.

The equipment which included two ventilators; two intensive care unit beds; two infusion pumps; one vital signs monitor and one suctioning machine were handed over to the Deputy Governor of the State, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, at the Church’s Intensive Care Unit with the RCCG Camo, Mowe, by Assistant General Overseer, Administration and Personnel, Pastor Johnson Odesola, on Tuesday.

Odesola said the official handing over of the medical equipment is part of the contribution of the leadership of the Church to the state government in controlling the spread of the disease in the state.

He said the RCCG had been at the front burner of managing the effects of the disease through direct support to governments with donations of surgical masks, hand gloves and hand sanitizers.

“To help cushion the effect of the lockdown on Nigerians, irrespective of their tribes and religion, the RCCG in the last two weeks has distributed not less than 20,000 of 1kg bags of rice and other food items,” he added.

Receiving the items on behalf of the government, Salako-Oyedele, said the donation by the Church had been a big boost to the state government preparedness to handle the disease.

The donation of this equipment is greatly valued. These are pieces of equipment you cannot get for money or gold these days because everybody across the world is looking for them.

“By this donation, RCCG has put us at a better advantage to be able to manage the pandemic.

“I am also pleased to hear from the Assistant General Overseer about the donation of mask, hand sanitizers, and also supporting the poor and indigent across the country and also in our state with food items and other relief materials.

“This has also assisted in alleviating the effect of the lockdown on our people and ease the government load at this unprecedented time,” she added.