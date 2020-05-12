COVID-19: RATTAWU demands hazard allowance, insurance cover for journalists

THE Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU) has called on the Federal Government to grant hazard allowance and insurance cover to journalists covering the COVID-19 pandemic, across the country.

The President of RATTAWU, Dr. Garba Tsanni, made the call in Abuja when the union distributed personal protective equipment (PPE) to journalists as part of its contribution to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Tsanni said it has become inevitable to distribute personal protective kits to the members considering the current economic hardship in the country.

He said: “As events are unfolding, it is becoming more compelling that the media practitioners be given special incentives and protection. This is because there is now increasing number of media practitioners who are affected by COVID19.

“It is on this note that we call on the government to as a matter of urgency, grant media practitioners hazard allowance and insurance.”

He noted that journalists who are in the frontline of media coverage of COVID-19 are also vulnerable, adding that they deserve to be equipped with basics that will keep them safe.

