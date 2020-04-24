COVID-19: PTF activities now to cover West African countries, says SGF

Following the proclamation of President Muhammadu Buhari as “Champion of COVID-19 Response” by the Authority of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 is to expand its activities to reflect the regional coordination role the appoint bestows on the president.

Buhari’s appointment was announced on Thursday during a teleconferencing involving the leaders of the regional body.

Chairman of the task force and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, at its briefing in Abuja on Friday, explained that the naming of the president in that position is a recognition of his leadership role and an endorsement of the work of the task force.

Mustapha stated: “Yesterday, the ECOWAS Heads of State held a summit via video conference to chart a common course for the sub-region on COVID-19. The summit was concerned about the negative social, economic, financial and human security impact of COVID-19 on all ECOWAS member states as well as the serious threat posed to the regional intergration process and regional peace and security agenda.

“I am pleased to inform you that in consideration of the need to ensure high-level coordination of all the regional efforts to contain the pandemic, the summit appointed President Buhari to coordinate the COVID-19 response and eradication process.

“The implication of this assignment is that the PTF must now factor the West African sub-region into its plan and activities to support the president in his new role.”