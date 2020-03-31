COVID-19: Prominent Nigerian doctor dies treating UK victims

A prominent Nigerian doctor practising in the United Kingdom (UK), Dr Alfa Saadu, has reportedly died while treating victims of coronavirus.

News of the doctor’s death is trending online with former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki mourning the loss of Saadu.

A Facebook post by Saraki on the unfortunate incident reads: “Inalilahi Wa Ina Ilaehi Rajiun. My condolences go to the family of late Dr Alfa Sa’adu, the people of Pategi and Kwara State on the death of the foremost medical practitioner who passed away in London this morning.

“Late Dr Sa’adu provided leadership for our people in the diaspora as he served for many years as chairman, Kwara State Association of Nigeria (Kwasang UK). Back at home, he was a community leader and traditional office holder as Galadima of Pategi. He will be sorely missed.

“We pray that Allah forgive his sins and grant him a place in Aljannah Firdaus. May Allah also grant his family, the people of Pategi and Kwara State the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Another message trending online on the death of the doctor reads: “A very sad day for UK doctors as one of the brightest, kindest and most respected stalwarts of Nigerian doctors in the UK, Dr Alfa Saadu has just died after volunteering to help in the wards and caught the bug. He came off the ventilator this morning.

“It is indeed a sad day for Nigerian doctors in UK. But also for doctors worldwide who sometimes are thrown into the deep end without adequate resources. May his soul RIP.

“We just lost a gem in the Nigerian medical community in the UK to COVID-19.”

A brief on the career of the late doctor posted online reads:

Dr Alfa Sa’adu graduated from University College Hospital Medical School, London in 1976 and got his MRCP exam as an SHO at St Bartholomew’s Hospital, London in 1979. He has been a consultant physician in Geriatric Medicine since 1994.

Dr Sa’adu began his management career as Acting Clinical Director of the Care of the Elderly Department at West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust in June 2001 and became the divisional clinical director for Acute Medical Care (Accident and Emergency, General Medicine, Elderly Care and Sexual Health) in September 2002. He was promoted to the post of deputy medical director in February 2004 and has served on the Trust Board as a non-voting member until February 2010.