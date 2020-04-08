COVID-19: Private hospitals must be certified before treating patients, says presidential task force

Private healthcare centres intent on managing coronavirus (COVID-19) patients cannot do so unless that are first certified by government, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the COVID-19 pandemic has said.

Speaking at its daily briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, Chairman of the task force and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, said that such facilities with the capacity to care for COVID-19 patients should apply for government certification.

He said certification was not unusual as all the emergency isolation and treatment centres so far put up by the PTF were also subjected to the scrutiny and certification before they became operational.

The SGF disclosed that as the restriction order on movements and activities by the Federal Government entered its 10th day, President Muhammadu Buhari would be advised later on additional steps to take in the efforts at containing the pandemic in the country.

Mustapha disclosed that the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has donated a total of 435 hospitals and clinics to the PTF to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that the task force was expecting the delivery of some some aids in form of equipment and other technical supports from various groups and agencies, including the United Nations.

The SGF noted that the activities of the task force would continued to be guided by transparency and accountability, disclosing that the task force, working with the Accountant-General of the Federation, had published the accounts into which donations towards the anti-COVID-19 efforts would be directed.

The PTF boss said: “The expansions of the infrastructure for treatment is important. However, private hospitals that have capacity to manage COVID-19 cases shall seek certification by the Committee of Infectious Disease Experts assembled by the Federal Ministry of Health for standardisation and safety of frontline staff and other patients.

“It may interest you to know that all emergency isolation and treatment centres established by the PTF have also undergone this process in view of the danger posed by this infectious disease.

“Today is the 10th day of lockdown of Lagos and Ogun states as well as the Federal Capital Territory. As expected, we will continue to evaluate the impact of the restriction order on the spread of the virus and level of compliance.

“The president will be appropriately advised within the coming days on the next step to take. Again, I feel compelled to underscore the importance of collaboration with the PTF by Nigerians.

“Our compliance with the directives and orders given is in the best interest of humanity and to save lives.

“I am pleased to inform you that the PTF working in collaboration with the Accountant General of the Federation have concluded and published details of accounts into which donations by well-meaning members of the society and corporate organisations can be channelled.

“I must emphasise that transparency and accountability shall remain the hallmark of all transactions under COVID-19 activities.”