The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, on Wednesday, expressed fear of losing the confidence of healthcare workers who are at the forefront of the battle against the spread of the pandemic in the country.

The PTF strongly warned during its briefing on the update of COVID-19 pandemic, on Wednesday, that the health workers “are our absolute priority, if we lose their confidence, we will lose the response.”

Besides, the Task Force raised alarm over the people who are giving false information of symptoms or travel history to healthcare workers, when seeking care, at this critical time.

It warned that doing so would put the health of health professionals at risk of infection and also deprives them of comprehensive information to properly diagnose and manage illnesses.

The Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, said: “Acknowledging the roles the health workers are playing particularly during the outbreak, during this pandemic, no one is more at risk than those ones who have the closest contact to our patients; and those really are the health care workers, particularly our nurses.

“So, yesterday when we went round, the Presidential Task Force around the healthcare facilities in Lagos provided for care; I took out a few minutes at the back to speak to our healthcare workers, to ask them how they were doing, how they felt if they felt supported. Yes, they are working hard, they are working very hard for all of us, to keep us safe.”

Among many other things they have done to make the health workers comfortable, he pointed out that they trained over 3,800 health care workers on infection prevention and control; adding that 60 per cent of them work in the private sector because many Nigerians seek care at the private sector.

He also stated that 270 health care workers have been trained in each state, while the necessary equipment and resources needed have been provided.

He added: “These are all resources that we have provided for our health workers so that they feel confident in managing a new disease. In addition, we have distributed all the IPC Commodities that they needed.

“Health care workers are our absolute priority, if we lose their confidence, we will lose the response. So, whatever we are doing, we focus at making sure that our healthcare workers feel comfortably supported.”

The Minister of State for Health, Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora, who stood in for the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, advised Nigerians to stop giving false information of symptoms or travel history to healthcare workers because it put their health too at risk of infection.

He said: “I want to strongly advise citizens against giving false information of symptoms or travel history to healthcare workers, when seeking care, at this critical time. Doing so puts the health of health professionals at risk of infection and also deprives them of comprehensive information to properly diagnose and manage illnesses.

“Those who tested positive for COVID-19 must report to the designated treatment centre for safe isolation and care, even if they feel well because the danger of this disease is that those who do not have any symptoms are still as infectious as those with symptoms and need to be isolated, for the sake of their families, friends and the public.”

He, however, warned both public and private hospitals not to reject patients at these time because of fear of COVID-19, but advise them and make a referral if they suspect cases of COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Mamora said: “Health facilities, both public and private, are called upon not to reject patients without giving them advisory on what to do, but to follow NCDC guidelines and refer suspect cases to COVID-19 test sites. In all cases, essential health service is to be rendered, including emergencies, since the arrival of coronavirus does not mean the disappearance of other diseases.

“Additionally, all Health facilities are reminded that coronavirus is an extremely dangerous pathogen, which spreads very easily. It is not advisable to accept persons suspected of such infection for treatment if the facility is not so accredited but to offer them a referral to test centres or accredited treatment centres.

“Health workers and other patients and visitors will otherwise be put at great risk. We are engaging the Association of Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria and the Guild of Medical Directors to adequately engage their members accordingly.”

He also warned: “Unauthorized management of this disease and compromise of medical ethics can aggravate this public health emergency at the community level and place national security in jeopardy.

“In this respect, I wish it to be known that there is enough bed space in our accredited hospitals to handle the present number of positive cases in Nigeria and also that the FMoH is upgrading its capacity to transfer diagnosed COVID-19 to treatment at accredited centres.”

On the lockdown, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, said the impact of the restriction would be evaluated and President Muhammadu Buhari would be briefed on the next step to take as the two weeks period is coming to an end.

The SGF said: “Today is the 10th day of the lockdown of Lagos and Ogun States as well as the Federal Capital Territory. As expected, we will continue to evaluate the impact of the restriction order on the spread of the virus and the level of compliance. The President will be appropriately advised within the coming days on the next step to take.

“Again, I feel compelled to underscore the importance of collaboration with the PTF by Nigerians. Our compliance with the directives and orders given is in the best interest of humanity and to save lives.”

He added: “Let me at this juncture emphasize the protocol of social distancing and personal hygiene. This is a war against a potent and invisible enemy and I admonish all citizens to please observe diligently. I also urge all State authorities not make pronouncements or take decisions that will undermine public safety in this regard.”

The National Coordinator of the PTF, Dr Sani Aliyu emphasized the need for insurance coverage for the health worker in the frontline of the battle against COVID-19 and pointed out that the Task Force was already working to ensure insurance coverage for them.

The coordinator said: “In this regards, I will like to announce that the Task Force is working to ensure that insurance is provided to all health workers on the frontline working for the Federal Ministry of Health and we will also be reaching out to the state’s ministries of health.”

