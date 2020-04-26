COVID-19: Precious Eniayekan’s foundation reaches out to over 2000 people

For kind-hearted Ms Precious Eniayekan, standing with the people, especially the under privilege is a noble thing to do. As coronavirus pandemic continues to surge, Eniayekan has identified the need of the people and wants to rise to the challenge of feeding and taking care of the downthrodden.

In a bid to alleviate the continued burden of hunger aggravated by COVID-19 and the resulting lockdown, her foundation, The Stellar Initiative (TSI), a non-profit based in Lagos State, days back she introduced what she described as “Give and Take”, a relief package that aims to feed over 2000 people from low to no-income earning families.

In a statement made available to R on Friday, Ms Eniayekan, said that “The extent to which hunger has impacted negatively on women, nursing mothers, teenage single mums, widows, men and children during this lockdown cannot be over-emphasised.

This burden, according Eniayekan, would be felt more by majority of the national population, which which she said falls in the low or no-income category.

“Give and Take is a commitment to ensuring that these categories of people, who cannot afford a lockdown in the face of hunger, can in some way be taken care of. So far, the initiative has reached families in Ojodu, Ifako-Ijaiye, Agege, Yaba and Oshodi local governments in Lagos, as well as Showo and Shote communities in Ogun state. Over 800 families have been fed in these areas.”

