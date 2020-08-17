COVID-19 positive patient writes WASSCE from isolation centre in Gombe

An exchange student from Kaduna State who tested positive to COVID-19 infection in Gombe State and was immediately evacuated for isolation at the State Specialist Hospital in Gombe is among the students who started writing the 2020 WASSCE exams.

A statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Senior Special Assistant Media and Publicity to the Governor contained that, “Today he is writing his examinations under the safe condition in the isolation centre with full joint supervision of Ministry of Education, WAEC and Taskforce on COVID-19.”

The statement further contained that, “Because of issues of confidentiality, his name will not be disclosed .but he is one of the students of one of the Government Science Secondary Schools in Gombe State.”

It will be recalled that the State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya had earlier directed that students, Principals and Teachers be tested for coronavirus preparatory to schools’ resumption for exiting students.

Following the directive, the state Ministry of Education subjected all staff and students to covid-19 test, especially in schools under the students’ exchange programme during which the student was discovered.

Through the Ministry’s proactive measures, the said student is receiving the required medical attention is said to be responding well to treatment.

