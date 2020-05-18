COVID-19: Police warn Ogun residents against flouting inter-state movement ban

The Police Command in Ogun has warned residents against flouting the ban on inter-state movement, put in place to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO), of the police command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Ota, Ogun, on Monday.

Oyeyemi, the police spokesman said that the warning became necessary because the command would not hesitate to make violators face the full wrath of the law.

He said a good number of people, that he could not readily ascertain, had been arrested and prosecuted in different parts of the state by mobile courts for flouting the order.

The Police PRO, therefore, said: “Anybody who does not have any reasonable purpose of moving around should stay wherever they are to avoid contracting or spreading the COVID-19 virus.”

He noted that the Federal Government had put the inter-state movement ban in place, to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the overall interest of Nigerians.

The police spokesman solicited the cooperation and support of the people of the state in fighting and winning the war against the COVID-19 pandemic.

NAN

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

