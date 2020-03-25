The Nigerian Police force, Sokoto State command has expressed its readiness to enforce social restriction order to curtail the spread of deadly coronavirus disease in the state.

The state Commissioner for police, CP Ibrahim Sani Ka’oje, stated this in a statement signed by the command spokesman, ASP Muhammad Abubakar Sadiq, and released to journalists in the state.

He disclosed that henceforth, any gathering of more than 50 persons, be it that of Policemen or otherwise requires the written permission of the Commissioner of Police with effect from Monday 23/03/2020.

The Command, enjoins citizens to embrace alternate meeting avenues rather than physical meeting, urges Officers, Men and the general public to observe the personal safety measures and other precaution given by medical experts.

According to the statement released, “Sokoto State Police Command in compliance with the directive of Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed A. Adamu has taken a decision which is a demonstration of the Nigeria Police concern and support for the various protocols being put in place by the Federal and State Governments of Nigeria to check the spread of the disease.

“All Police Officers are therefore enjoined to be medically conscious and take the following measures to ensure self-protection and prevention of further transmission of the scourge:-

“Wash hands with soap and water regularly or use alcohol-based hand sanitizers if available. Maintain at least 1.5 meters distance between self and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

“Make sure you and people around you cover their mouth and nose with tissue paper or handkerchief while sneezing.

Always wear a face mask if you are sick and also if you are taking care of someone with the symptoms.

“Do not touch your mouth, eyes or nose with an unclean material and visit the healthcare services if you feel unwell with symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing.

“All persistent cases of fever, coughing should quickly be reported to the Command Medical Centre for prompt management.

“Similarly, all emergencies and suspected cases should be channelled to the emergency unit or call the following number: 07019699968, 07068848035”.

The Command CP, Ibrahim Sani Ka’oje, while urging Officers, Men and members of the public to observe personal safety measures, further directs the HODs, DPOs and all Area Commanders to ensure that cases of unnecessary arrests and detention of suspects are not condoned.

“Only serious cases such as terrorism, armed robbery, homicide and other non-bailable offences should warrant detention.

The CP also enjoins citizens to avoid social visits to Police Stations and other Police offices and minimize official visits, except where absolutely necessary, while ordered the immediate closure of the Police Primary School in the State.