COVID-19: Police postpone academy selection exams

Enugu Police command says it has postponed its planned 8th Regular Course of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil-Kano, selection examination till further notice.

The Police Command in Enugu State said this in a statement signed by its Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, in Enugu on Wednesday.

Ndukwe said that the postponed selection examination was earlier scheduled to hold on Saturday, Aug. 8

“The Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police Force wishes to inform residents, particularly those who applied for admission into the 8th Regular Course of Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil-Kano, that the selection examination has been postponed till further notice.

“The postponement is in view of the COVID-19 pandemic constraints, re-scheduled WAEC/NECO and NABTEB Examinations as well as the academy’s preparation for the conduct of Computer-Based Test (CBT) exams.

“A new date will be communicated in due course.

“While candidates are warned to be wary of scammers who may want to defraud them under the guise of facilitating their admission into the Academy,’’ he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FG Increases Hate Speech Fine From N500,000 To N5m

THE Federal Government has announced that its newly- unveiled reviewed Nigeria Broadcasting Code has provisions to increase the hate speech fine for people found culpable of hate speech from N500,000 to N5 million. This is as it said the amendment of the broadcasting code is boosting local content, among other provisions…Police postpone exams

Another Alleged N6.2bn Palliative Fraud Hits NDDC •Official Petitions Senate, Demands Dissolution Of IMC

FEW weeks after the nation was treated to mindboggling revelations of misappropriation of N1.5 billion by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the Federal Government intervention agency is in the news again over alleged embezzlement of N6.2 billion approved for palliative by President Muhammadu Buhari…Police postpone exams

Chinese Loans: $400m Project Abandoned After Completion

THE National Public Security Communication System project for which Nigeria took a $399.5million from China and has paid $76.83million as part of the principal as well as $84.92million interest has been abandoned, Nigerian Tribune can authoritatively report…Police postpone exams