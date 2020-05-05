COVID-19: Police commence enforcement of curfew in Abuja, environs

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Nigeria Police, Abuja has commenced the full enforcement of the overnight curfew imposed on the country by the Federal Government.

Recall that the 8 pm to 6 am daily curfew was put in place to curtail the further spread of coronavirus in the country.

A statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command, DSP Anjuguri Manza stated that no movement of persons would be allowed within the stipulated time.

The statement, however, clarified that essential service providers, especially medical personnel who might be on duty at such hours would be considered.

According to the statement: “The Command, in compliance with the directive, has commenced enforcement of the overnight curfew.

“Members of the public are, therefore, advised to comply with the presidential directive and stay at home within the curfew hours.”

It stated that all should those arrested for violating the directive would be detained and arraigned at the Mobile Courts the next morning.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Osun Discharges Two Children, Six Others After Testing Negative For Coronavirus

Osun State government on Monday night announced the recovery and discharge of eight coronavirus patients including two children from its isolation centre… Read full story

COVID-19: Police Seal Emir Of Daura’s Palace

Police have sealed off the palace of the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk as a result of the monarch’s failure to prevent congestion in the palace. A source who pleaded anonymity stated that the emir assembled over 1,000 people in his palace where he distributed food to them… Read full story

Omowura: Man Who Sat On 200 Needles

Five hundred and thirty five pages in seven chapters girded firmly, front and back, by a Preface, a Foreword, an Afterword and an Acknowledgment! This unusual structure makes this an uncommon biography. The story, if seen as a drama, has all the trappings of a Shakespearean tragedy: There is Ayinla Omowura, the tragic hero… Read full story

S/Korea Begins Payment Of $11.65bn Disaster Relief Money To Households

South Korea on Monday began payment of emergency disaster relief funds totaling 14.3 trillion won (US$11.65 billion) to all households, Reuters reports. The money is enable the households to cope with the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak… Read full story

Delta Farmer Harvests World’s Largest Cassava Tuber

A farmer, Mr. Chuwudumebi Innocent Nwogwonuwe of Onitcha-Okpe Quarters, Ubulu-Uku, in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, Nigeria, has harvested what is considered the largest tuber of Cassava in the world. The cassava tuber which is named scientifically as Manihot Esculenta measures over 10 feet in,,, Read full story