COVID-19: Police arrest 35 border violators in Sokoto, impound two trailers, seven cars

The Sokoto State border closure compliance monitoring committee led by CP Ibrahim Sani Kaoje had between April 24th and 26th arrested thirty-five persons in connection with violating the inter-state border closure order.

Similarly, the committee also impounded two trailer trucks and seven motor vehicles, all in violation of order within Sokoto border territories.

This was contained in a statement signed by the public relations officer of the command, ASP Muhammad Abubakar Sadiq, and released to journalists in the state on Monday.

The statement said that CP Ibrahim Sani Kaoje-led monitoring committee in liaison with the State Task Force on COVID-19, immediately directed the isolation and subsequent testing of all apprehended violators.

The statement said: “Test results are ready and all violators tested negative for COVID-19, six out of the thirty-five violators were handed over to Nigeria Immigration Service after discovering that they are citizens of Niger Republic.

“Consequent upon the foregoing, the Commissioner of Police enjoins the people of the state to comply strictly with the border closure order as it is in the best interest of the state.”

The commissioner further appreciated the good people of the state for their continued cooperation and urges greater understanding and tolerance among all groups in this trying period.

