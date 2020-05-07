COVID-19: Police arrest 25 face mask violators in Delta

For violating the compulsory wearing of facemasks in public places to stem the spread of COVID-19 in Delta State, over 25 persons were on Wednesday arrested by operatives of the Delta State Police Command.

The suspects are to be arraigned in a mobile court soon.

Peeved by the negative attitude of most residents in the state towards the compulsory and proper wearing of face masks, the state government vowed to make defaulters face the wrath of the enabling law.

Tribune Online reports that officers attached to Okpanam police station yesterday swooped on alleged defaulters at Midwifery Market along Okpanam road in Asaba arresting them in droves.

Those arrested were either not putting on facemasks, or using it inappropriately.

Other defaulters used the facemasks to cover their chin, exposing the mouth and nose in the process.

A shop owner in the area was quickly nabbed for attending to customers without wearing a facemask.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Hafiz Inuwa told our correspondent in Asaba that he was yet to get official information from his men on the number of defaulters so far arrested.

