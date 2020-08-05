COVID-19: Plateau testing capacity increases to 500 daily

Plateau State Government has declared that it has increased its testing capacity of covid-19 to 500 per day and so far tested over 15,000 and called on people of the state to make themselves available for testing.

The State Governor Mr Simon Lalong who disclosed this at the flag-off of distribution of palliatives donated by the private sector coalition against Covid-19 ( CACOVID) held in Jos the state capital said Plateau presently has three testing centres at the NVRI Vom, Plateau Specialists Hospital and the University of Jos Teaching Hospital.

He pointed out that Plateau State is currently witnessing community transmission of the disease and enjoined the people to apply extra caution by strictly adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

“People should also submit themselves to testing because that is the only way we can have the requisite information to deal with the disease. We should also be ready to get used to the new lifestyle under COVID,” he advised.

According to him, realizing the hardship faced by the most vulnerable members of the society, the state government set up the Plateau State Palliative Committee headed by the Deputy Governor, Prof. Sonni Tyoden adding that the Committee successfully distributed palliatives purchased by the State Government to the various categories of vulnerable persons which included orphanages, the elderly, widows and displaced persons among others.

The governor said the gesture by CACOVID will definitely extend the frontiers of what the state government has been doing by reaching other vulnerable persons who did not benefit from the previous efforts adding that CACOVID has set out clear criteria for identifying qualifying households that will benefit from the Food Relief Programme.

He added that CACOVID has set a target of two weeks for the items to be distributed to identifiable households under strict documentation adding that each household will get some quantity of rice, pasta, noodles, sugar, salt, garri/semo/or maize.

Governor Lalong said the intervention of both the business community and the private sector is greatly assisting the Government to cope with the huge challenges of managing the disease adding that Interventions such as the 100 bed Isolation Centre donated to Plateau State by the Dangote Foundation in Shendam have greatly assisted the state to isolate and treat those infected by the virus.

