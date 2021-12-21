COVID-19: Plateau gov mandates vaccination for citizens above 18 years

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has made vaccination against COVID-19 pandemic mandatory for all citizens of the state above 18 years of age saying henceforth, evidence of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours will serve as pass to access any public office.

The governor who disclosed this during an inauguration of a Task Force on Integrated Vaccination and Flagging off the Mass Vaccination at the Banquet Hall of the new Government House Rayfield Jos said this will also go hand in hand with observing all protocols in schools, markets, banks, weddings, churches, mosques etc.

He said the measures are not punitive nor intended to force people to take the vaccines against their wishes adding that they are simply meant to ensure public safety and guarantee the health of the people against this ravaging pandemic.

According to him, the inauguration of the task force became necessary to ensure that there is consistent and coordinated Vaccination in the State against both COVID-19 and other diseases.

He said “The Taskforce which we are inaugurating today has a membership that consists of health professionals and eminent stakeholders from across the State with the mandate to create the desired attention required for prompt sensitization and consolidation of achieved gains in the area of vaccination.

“I am mandating all Local Government Chairmen to oversee their respective Local Government Areas Task Forces for successful immunization in order to deliver effective rural health care services to the people.

“You will recall that since our index case was reported and confirmed on April 17, 2020, Plateau State has recorded 10,002 positive cases with 73 deaths in all 17 LGAs as of December 12, 2021. Our administration responded promptly and with all vigour which ensured that 9,962 cumulative confirmed cases were managed and discharged, leaving only 35 infected persons still receiving and responding to treatment”.

In his address Commissioner for Health Dr. Nimkong Lar said the vaccines are safe and not harmful contrary to conspiracy theories, reiterating that no one will be forced to take the vaccine.

He emphasized that the Ministry was also concerned about other diseases aside COVID-19 which need more sensitization for vaccination.

The Long Gamai of Shendam Miskoom Martins Shaldas, Chairman JNI, Chairman CAN, and other stakeholders assured that they will do their best to sensitise and mobilise their people to cooperate with the Government towards achieving desired goals.

Unicef representative in Plateau State Dr. Wazingi Williams presented the global, national and State outlook of the pandemic and its management, urging citizens to make themselves available for the vaccine which is a major way of containing the virus that is still being studied.

Responding on behalf of the Task Force, Deputy Governor Prof. Sonni Tyoden assured that the members will put in their best to ensure that the State achieved its objectives.

Health officials were at hand to administer the vaccines to those who were taking it for the first time and others who were taking the second jab or the booster.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… COVID-19: Plateau gov mandates vaccination for citizens above 18 years COVID-19: Plateau gov mandates vaccination for citizens above 18 years COVID-19: Plateau gov mandates vaccination for citizens above 18 years COVID-19: Plateau gov mandates vaccination for citizens above 18 years.