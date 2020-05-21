COVID-19: Pharmaceutical association lauds Anambra govt over testing centres

Association of Pharmaceutical Technologists and Pharmacy Technicians of Nigeria (NAPPTON) has commended Anambra government for establishing two COVID-19 testing centres in the state.

They also lauded the fact that the two COVID-19 centres had been backed up with the training of medical personnel to manage the facilities.

The NAPPTON also praised measures already in place for the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to approve the two standard COVID-19 testing centres.

They would be functional from next week after inauguration by the NCDC.

ALSO READ: 32 suspects in Bauchi Police net for criminal offences

According to the statement, jointly signed by the state chairperson, Mrs Patricia Maduabum and Secretary, Mr Chux Chukwuemeka and made available to Tribune Online, shortly after it meeting in Awka, yesterday, the Association said that the state government had shown genuine desire to stop the COVID-19 virus from spreading.

“Establishment of testing centres at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Awka and Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi will provide access for people living in the state to know their status for prompt medical attention if detected,’’ it said.

While commending the state government for its sustained efforts to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, it called for adequate provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for Health Workers in the state.

It, however, assured of their member’s readiness to do their best in providing services and commitment to duty in line with international best practices and requested for inclusion of its members into the COVID-19 response plan.

The body called on the people of the state to always abide by all adopted precautionary measures, saying that it had commenced distribution of some COVID-19 hygiene materials to designated health facilities across the 181 communities in the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

WHO Considers Madagascar’s COVID Organics For Clinical Observation

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is considering Madagascar’s COVID Organics for clinical observation process. The President of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina made this known on Wednesday, saying that he and the Director-General of WHO, Tedros Ghebreyesus, had a successful interaction on COVID Organics… Read full story