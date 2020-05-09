COVID-19: Peugeot automobile donates 100 bags of beans to Kano State

As part of efforts geared to cushion the effect of the lockdown of Kano State due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Peugeot Automobile of Nigeria (PAN) has donated 100 bags of 50kg beans to the people of the state.

Speaking during the donation, the representative of PAN, Alhaji Nasir Ja-far Musa, said the company felt that there is the need to assist the state by providing food items that would cushion the problems faced by the people during the lockdown.

Tribune Online reports that he also disclosed that the company had in the past trained many indigenes of the state in various vocation skills so as to make them self-reliant.

The state government commended PAN for the gesture, adding that the company has been a friend of the state for a long time.

Speaking on behalf of Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, the special adviser on automobile, Alhaji Alhaji Idris Hassan, said nothing is too small at this trying period to ameliorate the effect brought by the pandemic disease to the downtrodden masses.

Hassan assured that the foodstuff would be distributed judiciously to the poor of the poorest in the state so as to alleviate some of the problems they are facing during the lockdown period.

The chairman of the state chapter of Nigerian Union of Journalists, Comrade Abbas Ibrahim while receiving the donation on behalf of the state’s fundraising committee on COVID-19, said the donation came at the right time.

Ibrahim said the state government has commenced distribution of palliative items to the poor of poorest and vulnerable, noting that 50,000 people had benefitted already from the first batch while plans had been concluded to commence distribution to another 50,000 people in the state.

Ibrahim called on other organisations to emulate the PAN by donating necessary items that would help the poor of the poorest in the state. He noted that no amount donated is too small to assist the needy in this trying period.