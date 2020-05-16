People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has appealed to the Federal Government to increase the number of COVID-19 testing and isolation centres across the country to tackle the rising cases of the pandemic.

This is just as he congratulated the founder of DAAR Communication Plc, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, and members of his family for recuperating from the dreaded coronavirus disease.

The former Delta State governorship aspirant, in a statement made available on Saturday to Tribune Online in Warri, described the quick recuperation of the Dokpesis as the handiwork of God.

Chief Dokpesi and some members of his family, it will be recalled, tested positive to COVID-19 and were admitted at the Gwagwalada Teaching Hospital, Abuja.

They were, however, successfully treated and discharged after testing negative to the dreaded disease.

Onuesoke, who was among those who prayed and sent a fast recovery message to Dokpesi and his family during their isolation days, described their fast recovery as the blessing of God.

He prayed to God to heal all the remaining patients in various isolation centres across the country.

