COVID-19: Pastor arrested, 16 churches closed down by task force in Abuja

IN order to curtail the spread of coronavirus in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the enforcement team of the FCT administration, on Sunday, arrested the General Overseer of the Jesus Reign Family church located at Apo, Abuja, Pastor U U Uden for violating the ban on places on worship.

Chairman, Ministerial task force, Ikharo Atta, who confirmed this to newsmen in Abuja, said the church was located not too far from the popular Cedacrest hospital and was fully in session when the team arrived.

According to him: “Members of the ministerial task team waited for the pastor to conclude the worship before approaching him to explain his wrongs and immediately arrest him.

“He was immediately taken to the FCT police command at Garki and handed over to policemen on duty.

“The team also dispersed worshippers at the Christ Embassy church located at Jahi district of the FCT,” he added.

Attah lamented that despite the presence of the team, the pastor continued the service to the end while the team waited to avoid confrontation.

He said the pastor was, thereafter, arrested and taken to the FCT police command headquarters at Garki, Abuja.

“The team also shutdown the Popular H-Medix pharmacy located close to the popular Amingo supermarket at Wuse 2 district of the FCT following complaints received at the FCT COVID-19 situation room that the pharmacy does not have short-gun thermometer and required items to ensure the safety of customers and staff,” he stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

BREAKING: UCH CMD Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The Chief Medical doctor, University College Hospital, Ibadan, Prof Jesse A Otegbayo, has tested positive for coronavirus. This was disclosed in a statement personally signed by the CMD… Read full story

COVID-19: God Proving His Might, Adeboye Says

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has revealed that the reasons that countries of the world are experiencing COVID-19 pandemic is as a result of divine setting. He made the submission while speaking at the Sunday Service on the church broadcast, Dove… Read full story

Immigration CG, Babandede, Tests Positive For Coronavirus • He is responding to treatment ― Immigration spokesperson

The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mr Muhammed Babandede, on Sunday confirmed he has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). He had gone into self-isolation after taken ill on his return from a trip to the United Kingdom, with a Deputy Comptroller General overseeing the administration of the service… Read full story