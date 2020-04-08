COVID-19: Panic in Kogi over the death of a medical doctor

THERE is panic in Kogi State over the death of a private medical doctor, Dr Aliyu Yakubu, who died from contracting COVID-19.

Dr Aliyu Yakubu, who was running a private clinic, travelled to Lagos recently and upon his return, reportedly stopped at Okene for some days before arriving Daura in Katsina State.

It was stated that he took himself to Air Force Hospital in Daura where two hours later, he died.

His blood sample was taken to Abuja where it was confirmed that he had contracted COVID-19, along with hepatitis and hypertension.

However, the Kogi State Commissioner for Health, Dr Saka Haruna Audu, has debunked the rumour that he passed through Kogi State, saying the deceased returned to Katsina from Lagos by air without stopping in Kogi.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday by the commissioner, he said that: “There is a rumour making the rounds that one of our brothers from Kogi Central (a doctor) who died in Katsina State and was later confirmed to be positive for COVID-19 had visited Kogi State en route Katsina (24/03/2020) from Lagos.

“Our independent investigation has revealed that this isn’t true. According to the deceased’s wife, brother and two other close family members, the deceased returned to Katsina from Lagos by air and did not pass through Kogi State.

“He last visited Kogi State in February 2020. We advise the general public to remain calm as we remain on high alert and on top of every development in the state as it concerns COVID-19.

“We pray that God grants the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and admit our dearly loved brother into Aljannah Firdaus.

“We also wish to assure the government and good people of Katsina State that we stand with them in this trying time.

“The Commissioner for Health, Katsina State is a friend and a thorough professional, and we have no doubt in his ability to stem the tide. On our own, we will offer every assistance to the state by liaising with the deceased family to help in tracing all known contacts.”