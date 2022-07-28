COVID-19 pandemic, abduction of school children disrupted learning for children in Nigeria ― UNICEF laments

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has lamented that the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted learning for about 50 million children because of the school closure when it lasted.

UNICEF further lamented that before the pandemic, attaining SDG4-Quality Education was already suffering setbacks, globally while the COVID-19 pandemic further derailed the efforts to advance education for children.

The disclosure was made by the UNICEF chief of field office, Bauchi, Dr Tushar Rane at the launch of the Nigerian Learning Passport (NLP) in Bauchi State, on Thursday, saying that in Nigeria, the pandemic disrupted active learning for a long period.

He added that “This has been further exacerbated by the attacks on schools and abduction of school children. On behalf of UNICEF, it is my pleasure to welcome you all to the launch of Nigeria learning passport in Bauchi State.”

He added that as the UN agency for children, UNICEF collaborates with the government, partners and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to ensure that children acquire the right skills to thrive and become nation builders.

According to the UNICEF chief of office, the Nigeria learning passport is an online, offline and mobile learning platform that will enhance the access to digital learning skills for students, especially in the times of the COVID-19 pandemic saying, “However, we must remain resolute in our pursuit for a world where every child has access to basic education.”

The learning passport will reach children in pre-primary, primary and secondary education levels with learning materials in major languages in Nigeria including English and Hausa.

With the apparent advancement in technology, the learning passport presents us the opportunity to reimagine education and enhance digital access for learners in Bauchi State.

He stressed that “As we launch this innovative solution today, I call on all stakeholders: parents, government, community leaders, the media and other partners, to provide the relevant support for a full roll-out across the state.”

“I wish to further reiterate that despite the challenges like COVID-19, which the world is facing, we cannot afford to fail the current generation of our children. The duty lies on us to ensure that they access the education they need for a better future,” he stressed.





Tushar Rane then commended the continued support of the state governor, Senator Bala Muhammed to the development of education in the state.