 COVID-19: Palpable fear in Gombe as five index cases test positive

Residents of Gombe now live in palpable apprehensive atmosphere following the declaration by NCDC of 5 positive index cases of the dreaded COVID-19 infection on Monday night during its daily update of COVID-19 prevalence.

Our Correspondent who went around Gombe on Tuesday to feel the impulse of the residents Since the confirmation of the 5 positive cases in the state discovered that people were expressing fear of a possible outbreak unless urgent preventive measures were taken by the government to curb the spread.

It will be recalled that since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country in March, Gombe State has not recorded any positive case of the virus even as the State Government inaugurated a task force team with a mandate to among others, assiduously work and prepare for any eventuality or even prevent the virus from coming into the State.

However, the situation has drastically changed from Monday night when NCDC update showed that five new cases have been confirmed in Gombe State coming barely four days after the Governor, Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, inaugurated the three facilities that are expected to take care of suspected and confirmed cases of the pandemic.

Checks by our correspondent revealed that the samples were taken for tests on Friday from some persons who returned to Gombe from Kano with five of them testing positive of covid-19, one of them was said to be a Biu, Borno State-bound passenger who, unconfirmed sources said, proceeded to Biu.

As at the time of filing this report, two members of the committee whom our correspondent approached, refused to speak on the matter but rather stated that the chairman of the task force committee, professor Idris Mohammed was the only authorized person to speak to the press. However, all efforts at getting him to confirm proved abortive.

Also, our correspondent reliably gathered that the State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, had summoned an emergency meeting with the State Council of Emirs and Chiefs Tuesday Morning at the new banquet hall of the Government House.

Some residents who spoke to our correspondent expressed fears of a declaration of total lockdown by the State Government as well as the fears of contraction the virus since it has now surfaced in the State.

