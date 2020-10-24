Covid-19 palliatives: Kaduna residents loot residence of top govt official

Kaduna residents residing in the Southern part of the Kaduna metropolis broke into a house allegedly owned by the Commissioner for Planning and Budget, Thomas Gyang, and carted away cartons of food items suspected to be Covid-19 palliatives.

Also, angry youths attempted to enter the famous Queen Amina College, Kaduna but they were resisted by the police.

The two attacks happened separately when women and youths attacked these two places in the afternoon.

One of the youths who carted away two mattresses at the top official’s residence, told Tribune Online that, “we were told that there is a warehouse here. So we mobilised and stormed the house.

“So on arrival, we discovered it was a very big store which had some many food items and mattresses.”

According to him, “people are hungry, there is poverty in the land and many of us have graduated and we have no work.”

He told Tribune Online that “Some of the items have palliative boldly written on them, which he said were meant to be shared to commoners. “Unfortunately, he decided to keep them in his house.”

More findings by Tribune Online indicated that Items looted included hundreds of bags of rice (5kg), cartons of spaghetti, macaroni, seasoning cubes, and so on.

Another eyewitness told Tribune Online that when the angry mob stormed the commissioner’s residence, the commissioner and members of his family had all run for safety.

As at the time of filing the report the commissioner could not be reached for confirmation.

A neighbour of the commissioner who pleaded for anonymity remarked that news of the impending attack came to them before the mob stormed the building.

“I had to also evacuate my family before the attack,” he declared.

However, at the Queen Amina College, hundreds of residents wanted to gain entrance on the pretence that there is a warehouse. But a staff of the college who pleaded for anonymity remarked that what we have is a store.

Findings were that policemen who were drafted to the scene had a hectic time in containing the mob.

Meanwhile, Kaduna State government has imposed curfew in parts of Chikun and Kaduna South Local Government Areas of the state.

The was contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan on Saturday.

The statement maintained that “Kaduna State Government has declared 24-hour curfew in some communities in Kaduna South and Chikun Local Government areas, effective immediately.

“The areas are Barnawa, Kakuri, and Television in Kaduna South Local Government Area and Maraban Rido, Sabon Tasha, Narayi and Ungwan Romi of Chikun Local Government Area.

“Security agencies have been directed to arrest and prosecute any found violating the curfew and those responsible for the breakdown of law and order.

“Security agencies have further been directed to effect the arrest and prosecution of anyone found looting and destroying properties.

“Kaduna strongly condemns the concerted incitement being done on social media. The government appeals to all our communities to reject incitement and resist the attempt to create chaos and anarchy.”

