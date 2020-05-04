COVID-19 Palliative fails to reach most vulnerable Nigerians ― NYCN

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), on Monday, stated that the COVID-19 palliative distribution failed to reach the most vulnerable Nigerians who needed them.

It also queried the sincerity in the distribution of the palliatives, implemented by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

The Council in a statement issued and signed by its Secretary-General, Almustapha Asuku Abdullahi, in Abuja, argued that the parameters for eligibility for the palliative failed to meet the standard of development experts.

He stressed that COVID-19 response is one that requires a wider and multi-dimensional perspective compared to the approach currently adopted by the Presidential Task Force of COVID-19.

“The leadership of National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) wishes to condemn in its entirety the on-going Federal Government palliative on COVID-19 has been implemented by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 most especially through the office Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

“The distribution of palliatives by the Federal Government to cushion the effect of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on poor and vulnerable Nigerians in parts of the country has been nothing short of insincerity and confusion as been implemented by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19,” the statement partly read.

While condemning the exclusion of Youth bodies in the PTF, he called for the immediate review of the task force to ensure that youths included in the COVID-19 palliative arrangement.

“Of great concern is the exclusion of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), the Civil Society and other viable Youth Structure most especially the Office of the Special Assistant to the President on Youth & Students Affairs from the COVID-19 Presidential Task Force, where is the sincerity of the Presidential Task Force when they exclude the most vulnerable and most populous segment of the Nation population and not capturing them in the palliative programmes,” it said.

Also, he urged Nigerian youths to abide by the guidelines released by the PTF as the gradual ease of the lockdown takes effect in affected State including the FCT.

He noted that President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to COVID-19 was timely and commendable.

“This decision must be guided and must be all-inclusive and not to be exploited by some of our leaders as means of enriching themselves at the expense of average and vulnerable Nigerian who feels the multiplier effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on daily basis,” he added.

