COVID-19: Oyo, Osun, Ekiti get 1,800 bags of rice each from FG, Ondo gets 600 bags

The Federal Government on Monday donated 6,000 bags of rice to Oyo, Osun, Ekiti and Ondo states as palliatives against the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the people.

Mrs Helen Ngozi, the Area Controller, Oyo and Osun command, delivered the 6,000 bags of rice on behalf of the Nigeria Customs Service to the representatives of the four states at the service’s zonal headquarters in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Ngozi said the gesture was in fulfilment of the promise by the management of the customs to send palliatives to states to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the people.

“Each of the four states with the exception of Ondo will receive 1,800 bags of parboiled rice, while Ondo will get 600 bags.,”

She said Ondo State would get the remaining shortfall of 1,200 bags from Lagos office of the customs.

She said all the 6,000 bags of rice were good for consumption, saying the customs would never mix expired rice with good ones.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reported that Mrs Olaide Lasisi, the state coordinator, Oyo State Operation Coordinating Unit (SOCU), received the bags of rice for onward handling over to representatives of the four states.

SOCU is the coordinating arm of the World Bank assisted Youth Employment and Social Support Operation (YESSO).

Lasisi said the rice donation by the Federal Government was to assist the beneficiary states in their respective efforts to give palliatives to Nigerians in view of the COVID 19 pandemic.

