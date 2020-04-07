COVID-19: Oyo lawmaker donates food items to Egbeda residents

A member of Oyo State House of Assembly, representing Egbeda State Constituency, Honourable Olasunkanmi Babalola, on Tuesday, donated food items to people of his constituency at Egbeda.

Babalola, who was accompanied by friends and members of his party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said his target was the elderly and other vulnerable persons.

He said the gesture was aimed at complementing the effort of the state government in providing relief materials for the people of the state during the partial lockdown.

Babalola, the Deputy Majority Leader said, “What I’m doing today is to complement the state government efforts at making life better for our people, especially the elderly and vulnerable persons in my constituency.

“This is not politics, it is borne out of my passionate desire to protect my people from COVID-19 that is ravaging the world. I have been engaged in this kind of humanitarian gesture for many years and we are not going to stop.

“I believe this is the best time to protect the elderly and other citizens especially in Egbeda.”

“Our people are really suffering and with the issue of coronavirus, I think we have to find a way to making sure our people live well,” he said.

The lawmaker further said that the government is trying to ensure that the number of COVID-19 cases does not rise above what it is presently, urging the people to strictly adhere to precautionary measures.

