COVID-19: Oyo govt distributes preventive materials to LG chairmen

Oyo State government, on Monday, distributed some preventive materials to curtail the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items, including hand sanitisers, nose masks and plastic buckets, were distributed to local government caretaker chairmen, by the State Covid -19 Task Force.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr Wasiu Olatubosun, a member of the Task Force team, said that the distribution of the preventive materials had become necessary to contain the spread of the pandemic in the state.

Olatubosun, who is also the state commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, urged the chairmen to intensify efforts at curtailing the spread in their respective localities, stressing that it had become a major task by the government at all levels.

He further reiterated the state government’s commitment towards the wellbeing of every resident of the state and urged the general public to comply with government directives on how to curtail the spread of the disease.

The commissioner also hinted that the task of curtailing the spread of Coronavirus disease should not be left in the hands of government alone, adding that it was the collective responsibility of all.

NAN

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Nigeria’s Foreign Reserves Decline By $182.17m In 7 Days

This week, Nigeria’s Foreign Exchange (FX) reserves remained under pressure, declining by $182.17 million when compared to what it was a week ago (WTD) to $35.71 billion as of March 24, 2020… Read full story

MONDAY LINES: Abba Kyari And His COVID-19

PATIENTS are afraid of contracting the disease from doctors; doctors are afraid of getting infected by patients. It is a perfect medical standoff certain to breed a disaster. How does a country handle this? Yet, it is a war foretold but our cripple ignored the clear warnings… Read full article

Century-Old Vaccine Investigated As Weapon Against Coronavirus

A vaccine that has been used to prevent tuberculosis is being given to health-care workers in Melbourne to see if it will protect them against the coronavirus. The bacillus Calmette-Guerin, or BCG, the shot has been used widely for about 100 years, with a growing appreciation for its off-target benefits… Read full story

(Buhari’s Speech): I’ve Directed Immediate Payment Of Two-Month Conditional Cash Transfers

“For the most vulnerable in our society, I have directed that the conditional cash transfers for the next two months be paid immediately. Our Internally displaced persons will also receive two months of food rations… Read full text

(Buhari’s Speech): I’ve Directed 3-Month Moratorium On Tradermoni, BOI, BOA, Other Loans

“Furthermore, I have directed that a three-month repayment moratorium for all TraderMoni, MarketMoni and FarmerMoni loans be implemented with immediate effect. “I have also directed that a similar moratorium be given to all Federal Government funded loans issued by the Bank of Industry, Bank of… Read full text

COVID–19: Why Government’s Communications Have Not Been Effective —Experts

Despite universal attestation to the existence of Coronavirus and the havoc it can wreck on humanity, if allowed to thrive, quite a sizeable number of Nigerians, especially those at the lower rungs of the socio-economic ladder, would still prefer to treat such claim with a pint of salt… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE