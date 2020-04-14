COVID-19: Oyo corps members donate sanitizers, face masks to state government

The NYSC Oyo State management has said that it would stop at nothing in ensuring that every effort within its capacity is utilized to assist in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic currently ravaging the globe.

The Oyo State NYSC Coordinator Mrs. Grace Ogbuogebe stated this at an event where Corps Members under the SAED programme made a donation of hand sanitizers face masks and liquid wash produced by them to the Oyo State Government.

Ogbuogebe asserted that since the outbreak of the pandemic, the corps members have been challenged to complement what the government is doing to stop the spread of the pandemic. Following this challenge and the directive of the Director-General of the scheme Brig. Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, NYSC Oyo Corps Members ventured into the production of these protective items to compliment the effort of the state government in curbing the pandemic.

The State Coordinator further said that the items which were produced by the corps members under the SAED project is 99 percent World Health Organization (WHO) standard. She said that the Corps Members were not deterred by the cost but what it could achieve towards the fight against the pandemic. Saying that the scheme “has the capacity for Mass production of the hand sanitizers, branded reusable face mask and liquid wash”.

While making the donation to the Oyo State Government at the Ministry of Health State Secretariat Ibadan, the State Coordinator declared that the Oyo State Government through the supervising ministry (Ministry of Youth and Sports) has always supported the scheme in the State. “In this trying period which requires collective efforts and expertise, the NYSC Oyo State has taken up the challenge to assist the State Government within its capacity to combat the pandemic”.

The Honourable Commissioner for Youth and Sports Honourable Seun Fakorede lauded the initiative of the corps members to proffer solution to the pandemic, through their skill.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Oyo State Government, the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Dr. Bashir Victor Bello, commended the corps members for their kind gesture. Stating that the items donated will be judiciously put into use in the fight against COVID-19 in the State.

He said the support of the scheme is an encouragement to the frontline medical personnel, while calling on the corps members to continue upholding the ideals of the National Youth Service Corps.

The items donated include four cartons of Hand Sanitizers (500ml, 200ml, 100ml), 140 pieces of re-usable face masks and two cartons of liquid wash (500ml).

