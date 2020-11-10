COVID-19: Over 50 million confirmed cases reported worldwide ― WHO

World Health Organisation (WHO) figures on Monday showed that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 50 million.

A WHO dashboard showed that globally, as of 10:45 am CET (0945 GMT) on Monday, a total of 50,030,121 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,252,072 deaths, had been reported to the UN health agency.

The pace of the COVID-19 pandemic continued to pick up. It took just 20 days for the WHO tally to go from 40 million global cases reported on Oct. 20 to 50 million.

Monday’s figures showed that the U.S. remains at the top in both confirmed cases and deaths, reporting 9,763,730 COVID-19 cases and 235,562 deaths.

The next in line is India and Brazil which have reported 8,553,657 and 5,653,561 confirmed cases respectively, including 126,611 and 162,269 deaths from each country.

Following the top three in confirmed cases are Russia with 1,774,334 cases, France with 1,714,361 cases, Spain with 1,328,832 cases, Argentina with 1,236,851 cases, Britain with 1,171,445 cases, Colombia with 1,136,447 cases, and Mexico with 961,938 cases.

ALSO READ: PDP moves to lift suspension of 13 LG chairmen by Oyo Assembly

On the list of death tolls, following the top three are Mexico with 94,808 cases, Britain with 48,888 cases, Italy with 41,063 cases, France with 39,849 cases, Spain with 38,833 cases, Iran with 38,291 cases, and Peru with 34,840 cases.

According to WHO regional offices, America remains the most affected area by COVID-19, with a total of 21,730,622 confirmed cases and 659,080 death cases, followed by Europe where 13,135,548 confirmed cases and 311,336 death cases have been reported.

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, countries including Germany, France, China, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States are racing to find a vaccine.

According to the website of the WHO, as of Nov. 3, there were 202 COVID-19 candidate vaccines being developed worldwide, and 47 of them were in clinical trials.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has told a Federal High Court in Abuja, that the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) was sacked to solve the internal leadership crises rocking the party. The party also said that immediately the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee was put in place after the NWC’s dissolution, the crises that had characterised its affairs were laid to rest.

A Kano based industrialist, Chief Kalu Ogbonnaya, has advised the Federal Government to take necessary steps to stimulate the nation’s economy to prevent a recession post COVID-19.

Ogbonnaya who spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kano, said as a result of the coronavirus raving the world, no business has been moving.