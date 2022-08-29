COVID-19: Over 40 million Nigerians yet to be vaccinated ― NPHCDA Director

The Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, (NPHCDA), Faisal Shaibu, has disclosed that over 40 million Nigerians across the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory, Abuja are yet to be vaccinated with COVID-19 jabs.

Briefing the newsmen after the tour of Primary Healthcare Centres in Oyo State, Shaibu said the figure of the people who are yet to be vaccinated is worrisome despite the fact that the jabs are free and effective.

He noted that some people are after collecting the COVID-19 cards through the backdoor rather than subjecting themselves to being vaccinated

He disclosed that he was not unaware of the reported racketeering in the Agency but assured the people that they would soon get to the root of the matter.

According to him, in the last couple of weeks, we have actually made some arrests and the investigation is ongoing on the matter.

We will soon find out the personalities behind the ignoble act and bring them to book.

We are maintaining our stand on zero tolerance to people who want to get the cards without taking jabs despite the fact that it is safe, free and effective.

The director who commended the efforts of Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration ón what he described as strict compliance with Integration COVID-19 advocated the establishment of the PHCs in all the political wards in the Country.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

He disclosed that the Federal government had in the past four years renovated 4,000 PHCs across the Country advocated requirement of enough manpower to man the facilities.





“The governors are doing so well and I will also implore the government to increase the number of health workers in primary health care.

“In a number of states, we have seen a situation where we don’t have adequate Human Resources, specially trained and respectful health workers that will attend to the patients when they come to the hospital.

“Our utmost priority at the federal level is to see how we can work with the state and sub-national levels to see that when Nigerians go to the hospital, they get good treatment and improve the quality of health care services.

“We can see Oyo state is trying to recruit more people into the primary health centres.

“As far as primary health care is concerned nationally, we are doing better than we use to a few years ago because we are able to understand exactly what the requirements are. We should spend more money on facilities needed than spending money on infrastructure.

“We understood that we have to focus on revitalising health centres, find our workers so they can be motivated to do their jobs well.

“That is why we have the ambition to have at least one functional primary health care per political ward.

“The Federal Government in the last four years has innovated about 4,000 primary health centres but it’s not just the innovation we want to achieve, but to work with the sub-national level that health workers are recruited into these facilities and go through a period of training that will help them deliver quality health care services,” he said.

EDITORIAL: Lawyers’ Rampage At Eko Atlantic

COVID-19: Over 40 million Nigerians yet to be vaccinated ― NPHCDA Director