Covid-19: Over 200 missions supporters affected by economic hardship ― ECWA

Evangelical Church of Winning All (ECWA) has declared that over 200 missions supporters of Evangelical Missionary Society (EMS) of ECWA were affected by the economic hardships caused by Covid-19 pandemic.

The mission in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer Rev. Romanus Ebenwokodi said this, in turn, has affected the ability to continue with missions support in ECWA.

It, however, debunked the publication in some online platforms that the church lost 200 of its mission supporters to covid-19 adding the publication was a misrepresentation and far from the position of the church.

“The truth is, 200 ECWA missions supporters did not die. Rather, over 200 missions supporters of Evangelical Missionary Society (EMS) of Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) were affected by the economic hardships caused by Covid-19 pandemic. This in turn affected their ability to continue with missions support in ECWA.

“ECWA wants to state that even in hardships and harsh persecutions, the work of reaching out to the world with the liberating gospel of Jesus Christ will not be abated.”

