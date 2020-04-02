COVID-19: Our new positive case was infected in Lagos ― Ekiti govt

The Ekiti State government on Thursday disclosed that the latest positive case for the coronavirus pandemic in the state contracted the disease at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

It will be recalled that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had on Wednesday announced a new positive case in the state less than 24 hours after the index case was discharged after testing negative for COVID-19 following 14 days of treatment.

Addressing journalists in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday, the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, noted that the patient is a 42-year old male citizen of the state who, as a result of his work, was at the Lagos airport in the last 14 days, “which could account for his infection.”

She added that patient was in a stable condition with no serious symptoms at the isolation centre, saying that the process of tracing his contacts in the last 14 days had been instituted for guidance on self-isolation.

According to her, “In line with the standard case management protocol, we have admitted him into the isolation centre while the environmental team will be going to disinfect his premises as soon as possible.

“Our contact tracing team had line-listed and commenced tracing of his contacts in the last 14 days for guidance on self-isolation and symptoms monitoring within the stipulated period. Our team of medical professionals at the centre have commenced further investigations and management.”

The commissioner further disclosed that the state has recorded a suspected case who has been quarantined pending the availability of his results.

“He is a 23-year-old male who initially manifested some symptoms and is on symptomatic treatment and investigations.

“In summary, Ekiti State has one discharged case, one positive case and suspected case as at today April 2, 2020,” Yaya-Kolade said.

The commissioner revealed that the state has only one ventilator, adding that efforts are on to source for more for the state isolation centre.

She advised residents of the state to obey the directive of the governor to remain at home and observed all publicised precautionary measures towards stopping the spread of the pandemic in the state.