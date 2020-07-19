COVID-19: Osun records 4 new cases, discharges 11 patients
Osun State government on Sunday announced the discovery of four new Covid-19 cases in the state.
The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, who made the disclosure in a statement also confirmed the discharge of 11 patients from the State’s Treatment and Isolation Centre.
While appealing to citizens and residents of the state to always observe all the precautionary measures laid down by the government against the spread of the virus, he noted that the new cases were contacts of previous cases in the State.
Isamotu also added that with the latest development, the number of confirmed cases in the state, as at July 19 stand at 339 with 175 active cases.
He explained that the state government had successfully treated and discharged 156 patients, while eight deaths have so far been recorded in the state.
