COVID-19: Osun records 17 new cases, discharges three patients

Osun State government, on Thursday, confirmed the discovery of 17 new COVID-19 cases in the state. it ALSO announced the discharge of three patients, who have recovered from the pandemic.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, made this disclosure in a press statement forwarded to the Tribune Online in Osogbo.

He also hinted that three of the previous cases had been discharged after testing negative twice for the virus.

According to him, “Six new cases were discovered on Wednesday night after the discovery of an earlier seven cases, while another 11 were discovered on Thursday. All the cases have been taken into the state’s isolation and treatment centres in Osogbo and Ile Ife respectively.

Isamotu further revealed that two of the cases came from Redeemer’s University in Ede, adding that as of press time, their travel history was yet to be ascertained.

He also explained that while some of the latest cases clearly had contacts with previous cases in the state, the surveillance team was still working on ascertaining where others contracted the virus from.

Isamotu warns citizens and residents of the state to take responsibility by not letting down their guards.

He averred that “It is true we are carrying out massive and comprehensive contact tracing, but our people must take responsibility. We are already appearing to be putting up a lackadaisical attitude.”

“The virus is still very much with us. We must observe precautionary measures if we must avoid community transmission. We must in addition to all other precautionary measures use our face masks always. We must also put an end to travelling up and down. The ban on interstate travel is still in force.”

“With the latest development, the number of our active cases as at today, Thursday, June 25, is 32. We have 84 confirmed cases, out of which the state has successfully treated and discharged 47 patients while five deaths have been recorded,” Isamotu stated.