COVID-19: Osun directs hotels, supermarkets, others to operate at half capacity

As cases of victims of coronavirus continue to rise nationwide, Osun State government on Tuesday directed that all social clubs, hotels, departmental stores, supermarkets, event centres and allied centres in the state to henceforth operate at half of their capacities.

In a statement made available to newsmen by the secretary to the state government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, the state government disclosed that the directive was reached at the state executive council meeting held on Monday where issues including the management of the pandemic were discussed.

He, however, appealed to the citizenry to cut down on social gatherings such as weddings, naming, funeral ceremonies among others to curb the spread of the virus, especially during the Christmas period.

The statement further mandated religious organisations in the state to reintroduce the abandoned protocol regimes already put in place at the wake of the pandemic.

Additionally, “the council directed its members to engage the leadership of various religious groups to sensitise and enlighten their congregations on the need to comply with the Covid-19 protocols while Towns and cities are to put on hold the annual days through physical attendance and change such to virtual version.”

He added that “council directed Local Governments and Local Council Development Authorities to form enforcement/suasion committees to save the situation and further spread of the pandemic.”

The Executive Council also directed the citizenry to embrace the use of face masks in public places, washing of hands with soap and water, hand sanitisers and social distancing as compulsory steps to avoid infections.

The government, therefore, pleaded with the citizenry to continue to take their health seriously as their personal responsibility and enjoin all to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols and encourage proper management and disposal of used face masks and other materials used daily in the prevention of the virus of the pandemic from spreading.”

The council did not leave out the need to sustain the ‘no mask, no entry’ at MDAs and public places across the state, including educational institutions.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. JUSTICE NWAFOR joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… | osun hotels| osun hotels| osun hotels