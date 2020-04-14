COVID-19: Osun court remands man, 32, over alleged fake news on Facebook

An Osun State Magistrate Court, sitting in Osogbo on Tuesday remanded a 32-year-old man, identified as Akinloye Saheed, for allegedly posting false information on the Facebook page against Osun State government.

Akinloye, who is one of the leaders of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun was docked on four-count charges bothering on defamation, false information, instill fear and an inciteful statement against the government.

The prosecution team lead by Acting Solicitor General, Mr. Dapo Adeniji, appeared alongside Moses Faremi, Biodun Badiora, Kemi Bello and Oyedele Akintayo.

According to the charge sheet presented before the court by the Acting Solicitor General, Mr. Dapo Adeniji Akinloye was said to have committed the offences on April 11th, 2020 in Osogbo.

The charge reads: “That you Akinloye Saheed ‘m’ on 11th day of April 2020 at 11:05 pm at Osogbo did interfere with an executive order of the Osun State government when you published on your Facebook page that “When I accused Osun Government of importing COVID-19 patients into the state just to access fund from the FG, many didn’t believe. The said imported patients are now negative. APC, you are not doing well.”

“The information you know to be false and an intent to incite members of the public against the Osun State government.

He contended that offence committed by Akinloye contravened section 61, 374, 59(1) of the Criminal code Cap 34 Vol. II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002 and section 24 of the [Cyber Crime Prohibition Prevention, etc] Act, 2015.

However, Akinloye pleaded not guilty to the four-count charges preferred against him.

Counsel to the defendant, Barrister Bamidele Ajibade made an oral application for bail on behalf of his client, saying that he won’t jump bail if granted.

He said, “Akinloye Saheed was arrested by police and had been granted administrative bail in Police Station. He had been going police station ever since then. This is an attestation that if he is granted bail, he won’t jump bail.

“I urge the court to admit my client to bail on the most liberal term. He has reliable sureties to stand for him and he won’t jump bail.

But, the prosecutor, Mr. Dapo Adeniji opposed the bail application by the defence counsel, just as he urged the court to remand the accused person in Correctional Centre.

He argued that ” I urged the court to remand the accused person in prison custody for 30 days.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. Olusegun Ayilara, ordered that the accused person be remanded in Correctional Facility pending the time that the defence counsel will file the formal application for his client’s bail.

He adjourned the case to 13th May 2020.

The offences, said the prosecutor, were contrary to Sections 61, 374, 59 (1) of the Criminal Code and punishable under Section 24 of the Cybercrime Law.

