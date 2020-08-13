COVID-19: ORHO, Oyo Ministry of Health sensitise traders on safety measures

Thursday, August 13, 2020, was a pleasantly unusual day for traders at Ojoo market, in the heart of Ibadan, Oyo State, as they were enlightened on the standard safety measures required to keep safe and remain protected from the ravaging coronavirus.

They were not only taught the standard safety measures but were given free face masks and face shields and were shown how to wear them appropriately, alongside how to go about their daily trade while observing standard social distancing.

The programme which was organised by Oak Rural Health Organisation (ORHO) in collaboration with Oyo State Ministry of Health (OMH), Stanbic IBTC Bank and global humanitarian platform, GlobalGiving, was aimed at raising awareness on the right COVID-19 safety protocols and bursting long-held myths about the virus.

Speaking to Tribune Online at the end of the programme, the Chairman of ORHO, Mr Amos Ajisekola, hinged the organisation’s decision to embark on the programme on the need to curb the incessant spread of the virus as the government might not do all.

“What led to this programme is: our team visited markets in Oyo State and found out that people were not observing social distancing and were also not wearing their face masks properly, while some did not even have any. So, we came up with this programme to educate people on the right safety protocols and how to stay safe while still going about their businesses and also share free face masks and face shields to them.

“Although, as a non-governmental organisation, we run on limited resources, we were able to reach so many of them. Most importantly, education and information are things you can’t cast any monetary price on. So, we brought a medical doctor and an Oyo State ministry of a health official who enlightened the people and we are glad we did,” he said.

Alhaja Fausat Saka, the Iyaloja of the market expressed happiness with the programme, describing it as the only one they have had in the market which provided them with free face masks and face shields.

On the other hand, an official of Oyo State ministry of health’s public health department, Mrs Adioye Temitayo, expressed satisfaction with the programme, noting that the state government and as well as the ministry are always ready to collaborate with registered NGOs with genuine desire to enlighten the citizenry on public health issues, which the coronavirus pandemic is one of.

