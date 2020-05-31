COVID-19: Open one airport in each geo-political zone ― Lawmaker

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Honourable Nnolim Nnaji, has prevailed on the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 to consider partial opening of the airports to unlock the economy.

As the Ministry of Aviation and its relevant agencies are planning a gradual return to full flight operations in the country, Honourable Nnaji enjoined the Federal Government to ensure that at least one airport is reopened immediately in each of the six geopolitical zones of the country for that purpose.

The committee chairman, who stressed that the nation’s economy needed to be immediately unlocked further, added that in order to curtail the post-economic impacts of the CORONAVIRUS, that a guided and gradual opening of the air transport sector was desirable to refloat the economy.

He suggested that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, (FAAN) and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, (NCAA) come up with a well-designed procedure and standard operational procedure, (SOP) in line with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC) established guidelines on safety.

Nnaji observed that opening of an airport for partial flight operations in each of the political zones of the country will give all zones a sense of belonging and ensure equity and fairness.

The lawmaker who represents Nkanu East/West Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives advised that the appropriate Covid-19 disinfecting, testing and sanitizing equipment be installed in each airport in the country to enable government fight the spread of the virus and restore Passenger confidence.

