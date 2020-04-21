COVID-19: Ooni of Ife plans to donate N144 million modular fumigators to 36 states

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, has concluded plan to donate modular fumigators, estimated at N144 million to the 36 states of the federation.

He emphasised the need for Nigerians and the private sector to partner with the government in the battle to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Addressing a press conference inside his palace in Ile-Ife on Tuesday, Oba Ogunwusi said the modular fumigators were assembled locally in the palace in conjunction with a drone technology firm.

According to him, “the airborne modular fumigators would convert liquid chemicals to fog before being sprayed to ensure effective protection against COVID-19. The technological concept started by mere deliberation with a group of youths on how to tackle the pandemic locally, because it is a global war, where some nation benefits while others lose.”

Oba Ogunwusi said two modular fumigating machines, which costs an average of N2 million each, would be donated to each state in Nigeria, starting with Osun State.

He said: “We don’t like what is happening and to think out of box, youths led by Victor Badejo thought of technology to convert liquid to fog in line with global best practices. The product is the result of the fumigation that is happening in Ile-Ife community today.

“It is about turning liquid into fog and fumigate the air and sanitise the community as well. The pandemic is not about the rich and poor, but a general problem where money cannot secure peoples life.

“Several other high place individuals have been moving around to find solution which informed our decision and we have decided to give the technology to all the state of the federation starting from Osun. It is important to do effective fumigation. It is also important to alleviate suffering among the people which explain the reason we share food in the palace daily.

“Everyone should come up with the different initiative inherent in them to collectively fight the battle. The House of Oduduwa is leading the team and we would deliver the technology to all the nooks and crannies of this country. This should be a continuous effort and not a one off thing.”