COVID-19: Ooni of Ife donates two motorised modular fumigators to Edo govt

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has donated two locally fabricated motorised modular fumigators to Edo government as part of efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items were received by the Deputy Governor, Mr Philip Shaibu, from the Ooni’s delegation led by the Elejesi of Ife Land, Oba Babatunde Awosunle.

In a remark, the Director Media and Public Affairs Ooni’s palace, Mr Moses Olafare, said that the palace decided to join in the fight against coronavirus, as the traditional institution must join in the work of development.

Olafare explained that all materials used in the fabrication were sourced locally, and assembled within the palace of the Ooni of Ife.

He conveyed the best wishes of the Ooni to Gov Godwin Obaseki, noting that the Ooni has been monitoring the governance style of the Obaseki’s administration and was well pleased with his performance in the state.

In his remarks, the deputy governor thanked the Ooni for his innovation and for contributing to the progress of the country at this critical time.

He, however, urged all citizens to bring their innovative minds to bear in transforming the country, adding that the only way to development is for the country to be self-sufficient in production.

(NAN)

