COVID-19: Oodua Progressive Union donates N5 million, food items to S/West, Kwara, Kogi states

Oodua Progressive Union (OPU) has donated about N5 million to the six South-West states as well as Kwara and Kogi states to cushion the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Global Convener of the union and the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, disclosed this in a release made available to newsmen in Lagos, saying the donation, which was directly deposited into each state’s COVID-19 Committees’ accounts, was to be given to those that were directly affected by the pandemic for drugs, treatment and food.

According to him, the financial intervention is as a result of OPU members’ resolution at the end of its World Congress held in Ekiti State in January, saying it was resolved at the event that there should be regular support from Yoruba sons and daughters based abroad whenever there was need for such.

“It is very important that all of us, as an international group, help the underprivileged and remember millions of our people that are staying at home at this moment because of coronavirus, and most especially those that are sick due to the virus,” the Aare Ona Kakanfo said.

The Chairman of OPU’s COVID-19 Fund Raising Committee, Larry Aderoju, stated that helping the victims at this critical time was important as history would not forget those that had deemed it fit to help in whatever little way they could.

According to him, financial intervention has become urgent having taken into consideration the gradual spread, and the increase in the numbers of people that have contacted the disease in Nigeria and the South-West states in particular.

OPU Publicity Secretary, Zacheaus Somorin, while explaining further on the future intervention of union when the need arises, stated that, having spread across the world in terms of quality membership, it was expected that Yoruba sons and daughters in diaspora would always rise to the occasion.