COVID-19: Ondo records first positive case

Ondo State has recorded its first positive coronavirus case as a patient who was in isolation, on Friday tested positive.

The state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, who announced this on Friday through his twitter handle, expressed optimism about the victim’s recovery while asking for calm from the people.

According to Akeredolu: “We have just received confirmation of our first positive #COVIDー19 case in Ondo State this evening. The infected person is currently under isolation and will be monitored. We have activated all necessary protocol to locate all contacts and will be working closely with

@NCDCgov.

“The infected person is in very stable condition and we ask for calm from all in Ondo State. We are on top of this and ask that our citizens continue to follow all preventive measures to ensure they remain safe.”

Similarly, the state Commissioner of Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo, confirmed that the state has recorded its first index case.

In a statement, Ojogo urged the people of the state to be vigilant and keep to all measures put in place by the state government.

Ojogo stated in the statement that “It is with great concern that the Ondo State government announces the first index case. A suspected case tested positive to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We thank God for His protection thus far. Ours has been a case of anxiety while we enjoyed a COVID-19-free state status.

“This development has, however, repudiated that enviable status even as we urge all to be vigilant and keep ourselves within the measures put in place.”

