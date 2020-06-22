COVID-19: Ondo records 80 new cases in one week ― Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Monday, disclosed that the state has recorded about 80 new cases of coronavirus in the state in the last seven days.

Akeredolu who stated this during the weekly briefing on the spread of COVID -19 in the state described as worrisome the continued rise in the cases of the deadly virus in the state, saying “the situation of the spread of coronavirus in our state has reached a state of emergency.

“Between last Monday and Sunday, June 21st 2020, we recorded a total of 80 new cases. When these 80 new cases are added to the earlier 74 cases recorded, then we have a total of 154 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ondo State.

“These 80 new cases traversed our three senatorial districts, thereby making the deadly spread statewide,” he said

He explained that a total of 1257 samples had been collected in the state with 1052 collected but 154 cases confirmed.

According to him, 71 active cases are still on admission, 18 death recorded and 47 cases have been discharged.

He disclosed that a total of 727 contacts of confirmed cases have been line-listed, 287 under follow-up and 440 have completed 14-days follow-up exercise, urging the people of the state to maintain the precautions again contacting the virus.

“COVID -19 is fully here with us and the reality today shows it is being dangerously spread within our communities and within the state from persons to persons

“From the data reeled out above, it is not unexpected that those who came into contact with the earlier confirmed cases are the largest victims of COVID–19 infection currently.

“The government is seriously concerned about this disturbing record and trend. In fact, what seems to be in view is the undesirable increase in our vulnerability as a result of our deliberate nonchalant attitude.

“The only solution, as I often say, is to take the very simple but necessary action of self-protection by obeying and practising the basic national prevention and control protocols.

“The point must be made again that what this spike is also showing us is the embarrassing fact that many people still do not believe that the virus exists, talk more of making a conscious effort at prevention.”

He described as wicked the campaign that the state government has been using the COVID -19 to attract financial releases from the Federal Government, claiming that they have not seen individuals infected with the disease.

“They simply reject the safety measures and perceive the pressures of the restrictions and other precautionary protocols as too tedious.

“I believe the families of the nine precious lives so far lost and those who are on admission at our Infectious Diseases Hospital in Ondo State know better.

“They understand the pains of loss and displacement inflicted by COVID-19. They can attest to the truism of the saying that “Prevention is better than cure.”

He, however, said the state government “will continue to invest our attention to a guided regulation of our market, religious and other social activities. We will continue to deploy the mass media for citizen education, orientation and mobilisation.”

