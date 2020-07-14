Covid-19: Ondo receives donation of 100,000 face masks

By Akin Adewakun - Lagos
The management of Lee Group of Companies has announced a donation of 100,000 pieces of bio-base face masks to Ondo State government to assist the state in its fight against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Presenting the facemasks to the representatives of the state government in Lagos, the Chief Executive of the Group, Mr Philip Seng said the gesture had become imperative if the war against the pandemic was to be won in the state.

He explained that 1.5 million disposable bio-base facemasks were imported from China, with 1.4 million already distributed to other states in the country that urgently needed such items to fight the pandemic.

Seng stated further that the choice of Ondo State was informed by the close business affinity the Group shares with the state, as well as the urgent need to help the state fight the virus, by making  the people of the state have access to  such masks that would prevent them from being infected.

Receiving the items on behalf of the state government, the leader of the state’s delegation, who is also the Special Adviser to the state governor on Development and Investment, Mr Boye Oyewumi, described the donation as a testament to the relationship the state had forged with the Lee Group, in the past few years.

He also expressed the belief that the items would assist the state, greatly, in its fight against the pandemic in the state.

“For the government and people of Ondo State, 100,000 face masks is no joke. We’ll ensure that those masks are distributed free of charge, as directed, and we are sure it’s going to go a long way in helping us in the battle to make the state COVID-19 free,” he stated.

 

