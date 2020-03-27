COVID 19: Ondo LG election postponed indefinitely

The Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC), on Friday said the State local government elections scheduled to hold on April 18, 2020 has been postponed indefinitely over the spread of COVID-19.

The Chairman of Commission, Prof. Yomi Dinakin, who disclosed this in Akure, Ondo State capital, said the postponement became necessary in order to prevent the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

Dinakin who had last week insisted that the council polls would hold despite the threat of the spread of COVID-19 made a u-turn on Friday saying this is to ensure the safety of the electorates.

He disclosed that the 10 political parties participating in the local government election in the state have agreed to the postponement because they could not hold any campaign rallies.

The ODIEC boss said the political parties had to comply with the directives of the Ondo state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu on the ban on political rallies and gatherings to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

Dinakin however, noted that the preparedness of the commission might be jeopardised by unforeseen circumstances during the conduct of the election and the need to put the election on hold.

According to him, it might be difficult to control the crowd on election day and this will be against the rules against ensuring the safety of the people in contacting the virus.

Dinakin however, said the commission would monitor development on the COVID-19 and get in touch with all the political parties to announce a new date for the Ondo LG election.

He expressed optimism that the federal government would also postpone the implementation of its policy that all local councils in the country must have elected officials by May this year.

