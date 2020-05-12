COVID 19: Ondo discharges five more coronavirus patients

Ondo State Government, on Tuesday, said it has discharged five persons who tested positive for coronavirus after recovering from the disease.

The was disclosed by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, who said the state has discharged 11 people from the Infectious Disease Hospital in Akure, the state capital.

Ojogo said all the patients have been discharged from the isolation facilities to reunite with the society, after fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to COVID19.

Ojogo said in the statement: “This is to announce that five patients of the dreaded coronavirus disease have been treated and discharged. This brings to eleven, the total number of such treated cases.

“Against this backdrop, only four active cases are currently being monitored in accordance with prescribed globally-accepted protocols at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH).”

The state, on Monday, recorded its first COVID -19 death, from the total 17 cases recorded in the state, while six people are still receiving treatment at the IDH.

