COVID-19: Ondo commences fumigation of markets, motor parks

As part of the effort to curtail the spread of the coronavirus from Ondo State, the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has ordered the fumigation of all markets and motor parks across the state

Akeredolu who gave this order on Tuesday said the exercise should commence immediately.

Speaking in Akure, the governor said that the committee on sanitation and traffic rules would carry out the exercise.

He said: “We have given additional responsibility to the committee on sanitation and traffic rules to disinfect and fumigate our markets, streets and motor parks.

“The state government has purchased motorised water pumps, we have 50 drums of ethanol, chlorine that would be used for this exercise.

“We have equally bought water takers and Hilux vans that would carry the water tankers to the markets and motor parks.

“By the time our market returned after the closure, they will meet a cleaner market that had been fumigated.”

Responding, the Chairman of the Committee, who is the state Commissioner for Water Resources, Mrs Yetunde Adeyanju, said that the exercise will commence immediately.

Adeyanju pointed out that the exercise would take place across the markets in towns and motor parks across the state.

According to her, over 100 ad-hoc staff of the ministry would be recruited by the committee from across the three senatorial districts across the state.

