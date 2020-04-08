COVID-19: Omotosho donates N1.1m to Oyo State endowment fund, Ibadan North

A former Chairman, Ibadan North Local Government Area of Oyo State, Hon Ademola kamil Omotoso, has joined the list of donors in Oyo State Endowment Fund to fight the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The PDP candidate in Ibadan North Federal Constituency in the 2019 general elections, donated a sum of five hundred Thousand Naira (500,000) to the Oyo State COVID-19 Endowment Fund.

In the same vein, Hon Ademola Omotoso donated another six hundred thousand naira, (600,000), to Ibadan North Federal Constituency.

While speaking, he lauded the proactive steps taken by the Oyo State Government to contain the spread of the deadly disease in the state.

Hon Omotoso, who could not hide his joy, expressed his profound gratitude to God, indigenes and residents of Oyo State who stood by Governor Seyi Makinde at the time he was in isolation after testing positive to COVID-19.

He added that God answered the prayers of all the governor’s well-wishers as he was later tested negative to the virus.

He also said that the fight against coronavirus is a collective effort which shouldn’t be left to the government alone.

He, therefore, called on cheerful givers to extend their philanthropical gestures to the endowment fund, saying, this would go a long way to alleviate the sufferings of the masses owing to the stay at home order by the state government.

