COVID-19: Olu of Warri donates palliatives to journalists in Delta

As part of his efforts to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 debacles, the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli, has donated palliatives to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Warri Correspondent Chapel.

The palliatives given in kind included a cow, 40 bags of 10kg parboiled rice; 30 tubers of yam; a bag of beans (100kg); three 25 litres of vegetable oil and four cartons of tin tomato paste.

The monarch, presenting the items to the chapel at the weekend, through Chief Eugene Ikomi, said that the gesture was to cushion the effects of the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 on the journalists.

Delta State, it will be recalled, has had its own share of the lockdown to slow down the spread of the pandemic from April 1 to 30, 2020.

The four weeks stay-at-home order was, however, relaxed on April 30, 2020, with business gradually picking up amid a dusk-to-dawn curfew.

HRM Ikenwoli commended journalists for the unequalled roles they play in educating and sensitising the public, particularly at this perilous times, adding that they needed to be appreciated.

According to the 20th Olu of Warri, who was coronated on December 12, 2015 and installed as His Royal Majesty Ogiame, journalists were also part of the frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19.

“It is the tradition of the Palace to reach out to people across the kingdom, whether they are natives or not.

“This gesture is to appreciate the Warri Correspondents Chapel for their efforts in sensitising the people of Warri Kingdom during this period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Accept this token, no matter how small it may be. The love for journalists working in this kingdom is paramount is to us,” the monarch said.

Ikomi, who is the Secretary, Palace Council of Chief, was flanked by Chief Winifred Agbejule and Prince Yemi Emiko at the presentation.

Chairman, Warri Correspondents chapel, Mr Victor Okpomor, who received the items on behalf of the journalists, appreciated the monarch for his hospitality and wished the Olu good health and long life on the throne.

